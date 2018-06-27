Brief 6/27: Samantha Barks and Andy Karl Talk PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a man has been accused of groping three teenage girls outside of the Broadhurst Theater following a performance of Anastasia the Musical. The incident was reported last night, Friday June 22, just after 11 p.m. Now CBS New York reports that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: James Clements Talks THE DIANA TAPES

by Nicole Ackman - June 26, 2018

James Clements is a Scottish theatre-maker and actor based between New York and Glasgow. He is a Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbors Say?, a new theatre company producing The Diana Tapes. After its premiere off-Broadway earlier this summer, this play - about the publication of Andrew Morton's Princess Diana book, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words - is making its UK premiere at the Stockwell Playhouse. Clements wrote the play and is also portraying Andrew Morton. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Sasson Gabay Joins THE BAND'S VISIT Today; New Block of Tickets Released

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018

The 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, welcomes award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay to the company in his Broadway debut. Starting Tuesday, June 26 Gabay will reprise the character he created in the 2007 film on which the musical is based.. (more...)

4) Renee Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman Win Big at the Jimmy Awards!

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018

The 2018 Jimmy® Awards took place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Laura Benanti hosted.. (more...)

5) Judith Light and Idina Menzel Among Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2019

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018

It looks like we'll be seeing stars next year as more Broadway names are added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CBS LA has reported that the full list of entertainment industry professionals have been selected to receive their stars and were announced on Monday.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-BROADWAY MATCH MAKER, A Bone Marrow Donor Drive, Will Be Held Tonight at The Actors Fund Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts

BWW Exclusive: Andy Karl & Samantha Barks Are Getting Ready to Bring PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: Is An All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming To Broadway?

What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Welcomes 2018 Jimmy Award Nominees

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles