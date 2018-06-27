Brief 6/27: Samantha Barks and Andy Karl Talk PRETTY WOMAN, and More!
1) Man Arrested For Groping Teens at ANASTASIA Stage Door
by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018
BroadwayWorld previously reported that a man has been accused of groping three teenage girls outside of the Broadhurst Theater following a performance of Anastasia the Musical. The incident was reported last night, Friday June 22, just after 11 p.m. Now CBS New York reports that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.. (more...)
2) BWW Interview: James Clements Talks THE DIANA TAPES
by Nicole Ackman - June 26, 2018
James Clements is a Scottish theatre-maker and actor based between New York and Glasgow. He is a Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbors Say?, a new theatre company producing The Diana Tapes. After its premiere off-Broadway earlier this summer, this play - about the publication of Andrew Morton's Princess Diana book, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words - is making its UK premiere at the Stockwell Playhouse. Clements wrote the play and is also portraying Andrew Morton. (more...)
3) Photo Flash: Sasson Gabay Joins THE BAND'S VISIT Today; New Block of Tickets Released
by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018
The 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, welcomes award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay to the company in his Broadway debut. Starting Tuesday, June 26 Gabay will reprise the character he created in the 2007 film on which the musical is based.. (more...)
4) Renee Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman Win Big at the Jimmy Awards!
by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018
The 2018 Jimmy® Awards took place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Laura Benanti hosted.. (more...)
5) Judith Light and Idina Menzel Among Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2019
by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2018
It looks like we'll be seeing stars next year as more Broadway names are added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CBS LA has reported that the full list of entertainment industry professionals have been selected to receive their stars and were announced on Monday.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
-BROADWAY MATCH MAKER, A Bone Marrow Donor Drive, Will Be Held Tonight at The Actors Fund Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts
BWW Exclusive: Andy Karl & Samantha Barks Are Getting Ready to Bring PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway!
What we're geeking out over: Is An All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming To Broadway?
What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Welcomes 2018 Jimmy Award Nominees
