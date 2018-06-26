BWW TV: Andy Karl & Samantha Barks Are Getting Ready to Bring PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway!

PRETTY WOMAN is walking down the street... 41st Street. The new musical begins Broadway performances on Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Nederlander Theatre, with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

While the company is still in rehearsals for Broadway, stars of the show, Samantha Barks (Vivian) and Andy Karl (Edward) sat down with Richard Ridge to chat about how Andy joined the company, how the show has changed since its run in Chicago, and so much more!

