Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Cumming, Kathleen Chalfant and More Join Virtual Benefit Concert
The Virtual Concert Will Benefit The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
This one-night-only benefit concert celebrates the legacy, mission, and spirit of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and supports the school's commitment to return to free tuition for all undergraduate students. The evening will feature musical performances, celebrity readings, and "shout outs" from distinguished guests, which together tell the story of The Cooper Union-from the history of civic engagement in the Great Hall to the outsized impact of Cooper innovation in New York and beyond. The concert features appearances by outstanding musicians as well as renowned actors from theater, television, and film-winners of Golden Globe, Tony, Emmy, Obie, and Drama Desk awards including: Kathleen Chalfant, Margaret Cho, Tokala Clifford, Alan Cumming, Kimberly Guerrero, Michael Kelly, Jody Long, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Arian Moayed, Tracey Ullman, and Alfre Woodard.
The event will also feature musical guests:
The Broadcast (psychedelic soul rock) • Amy Engelhardt (Bridge and Tunnel Baby) • Ben Folds (performing his hit song Landed), Jen Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Doña Oxford (Together), David Wain with Bobby Cannavale (performing Sisters and Brothers), and Aléna Watters (Mrs. Doubtfire)
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 PM. Register for this free, live-streamed event at https://bit.ly/cucforc.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: Watch A CHORUS LINE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a very special anniversary of A Chorus Line! A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, l...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement in Response to Pandemic Unemployment Enrollment Ending This Weekend
Actors' Equity Association released a statement in response to pandemic unemployment enrollment ending this weekend. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McCo...