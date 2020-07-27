Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Cumming, Kathleen Chalfant and More Join Virtual Benefit Concert

The Virtual Concert Will Benefit The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

This one-night-only benefit concert celebrates the legacy, mission, and spirit of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and supports the school's commitment to return to free tuition for all undergraduate students. The evening will feature musical performances, celebrity readings, and "shout outs" from distinguished guests, which together tell the story of The Cooper Union-from the history of civic engagement in the Great Hall to the outsized impact of Cooper innovation in New York and beyond. The concert features appearances by outstanding musicians as well as renowned actors from theater, television, and film-winners of Golden Globe, Tony, Emmy, Obie, and Drama Desk awards including: Kathleen Chalfant, Margaret Cho, Tokala Clifford, Alan Cumming, Kimberly Guerrero, Michael Kelly, Jody Long, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Arian Moayed, Tracey Ullman, and Alfre Woodard.

The event will also feature musical guests:

The Broadcast (psychedelic soul rock) • Amy Engelhardt (Bridge and Tunnel Baby) • Ben Folds (performing his hit song Landed), Jen Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Doña Oxford (Together), David Wain with Bobby Cannavale (performing Sisters and Brothers), and Aléna Watters (Mrs. Doubtfire)

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 PM. Register for this free, live-streamed event at https://bit.ly/cucforc.

