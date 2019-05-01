Brian Clowdus Will Direct Immersive THE SOUND OF MUSIC in West Virginia

The Sound of Music will come to life amongst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of Wintergreen Resort in a never before seen site-specific production of the iconic show this September 5th through 29th. A unique ski lift ride will set the stage as audiences are transported to a remote and breathtaking location at the resort where they will be greeted by friendly nuns and rowdy von Trapp Children all professing that the hills are truly alive with music.

The Sound of Music, the most famous musical of all time, will be performed in a place perfectly meant for it as Wintergreen Resort is transformed into Austria. This limited run boasts an all-star cast of national and local talent with Mother Nature and Wintergreen Resort headlining this incredible musical adventure.

Brian Clowdus Experiences are intended to immerse audiences in unique outdoor site-specific locations that are all-consuming, mesmerizing, and compelling. Brian's past works include landing a helicopter for Miss Saigon, sinking a ship for Titanic: The Musical, bringing the Civil War to life with a live battle for Shenandoah, reimagining Christmas Carol in an immersive historic home walk-through experience, and bringing an actual horseman all over the country for The Sleepy Hollow Experience. A Brian Clowdus production is definitely not your typical theatre performance, and audiences can expect to be transfixed as the alpine setting of The Sound of Music literally comes to life with gorgeous mountains in the background.

Director and producer Brian Clowdus remarked, "When I visited Wintergreen Resort for the first time, my breath was taken away by the views... truly some of the most incredible vistas I have ever seen, and I immediately envisioned Maria running up singing 'The Hills Are Alive.... with The Sound of Music'. Now here we are actually making that a reality. I have been wanting to produce a site-specific Sound of Music for ages and have never found the perfect venue, but the hills of Wintergreen are perfect, and I couldn't be more excited to finally have a home for this production with a ski lift ride to your seat nonetheless! The Sound of Music is the most famous musical of all time for a reason... the story, the music, the iconic moments, the heart, the inspiration... but I can guarantee that this will be the most immersive and alive production of this show that has ever happened, nestled in the rolling of hills of Wintergreen Resort."

Rod Kessler, the General Manager of Wintergreen Resort, noted, "We are looking forward to working with Brian Clowdus, a world class producer and visionary in the world of outdoor, site-specific theater. The caliber of Brian's experience provides an opportunity for Wintergreen and Nelson County to become a cultural destination this fall. Outdoor theater aligns with Wintergreen's core values - enjoying the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains while providing interesting and unusual programming year round. We're building on the strength of the musical programs provided by Wintergreen Music (formerly Wintergreen Performing Arts) to expand our cultural presence. Brian's outdoor theater productions provide a first class experience that speaks to all ages. We welcome guests to explore the complete Wintergreen experience and dine with us, golf with us, spa with us, and spend the night with us. We are looking forward to hosting guests for this unique production of the classic Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort."

Brian Clowdus is the CEO of Brian Clowdus Experiences, which is taking his environmental work all across the country, expanding at an unprecedented rate. Brian is also the Founder & Executive/Artistic Director of Serenbe Playhouse, the nation's premiere outdoor site-specific theatre company. He has performed and directed in Tokyo, London, Canada, Central and South America, The Caribbean, NYC, LA and in almost every other major city in the United States. Brian was named the Top Artistic Director in Atlanta and one of the Top 20 Atlantans to Watch by Creative Loafing, one of the Top 15 Atlantans under 40 by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazine, one of the Top 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, one of The Most Eligible Bachelors in Atlanta by Jezebel Magazine, one of the Most Influential Atlantans In The Entertainment Industry by Men's Book Atlanta, and most recently one of Atlanta's 500 Most Powerful Leaders by Atlanta Magazine. Learn more about Brian at www.brianclowdus.com.

Get the full Sound of Music experience and stay overnight in the Blue Ridge Mountains! Wintergreen Resort offers a wide variety of adventure, recreation, golf, spa, dining and more. Ticket holders can receive a 20% discount on lodging through Wintergreen Resort. Visit www.wintergreenresort.com for reservations. Special promotion code delivered after ticket purchase.

Wintergreen Resort is an 11,000-acre, four-season resort located in the Blue Ridge Mountains southwest of Charlottesville, VA. This beautiful hideaway is the ultimate vacation and conference spot, with nearly 230 condominium style accommodations; 45 holes of championship golf; snow skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing; an award-winning tennis program; a full-service, destination spa: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; and savory dining options. The resort is located adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway in beautiful central Virginia near Charlottesville, just 90 minutes from Richmond, VA, three hours from Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, NC, five and a half hours from Philadelphia, and eight hours from Atlanta. For more information, guest can call (434) 325-2200 or visit the resort's website at www.wintergreenresort.com.





