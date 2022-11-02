Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 02, 2022  
Brett Boles, Creator of 'The M Tea' on TikTok, to Launch The M Tea Songwriting Studio This Spring

Brett Boles, the creator of The M Tea on TikTok with 350,000 followers, is launching The M Tea Songwriting Studio this Spring and is looking for students interested in taking their songwriting skills to the next level in any genre. Lessons will be offered in three tiers over Zoom: one-on-one instruction and feedback, small group masterclass-style lessons, and larger group instruction for listening, analysis, and discussion. No previous experience necessary.

Followers of Brett and The M Tea on TikTok and Instagram include Mandy Patinkin, Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Joe Iconis, and most recently, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In short, dynamic 60-second segments, Boles works his way through some of musical theatre, pop, and film's most cherished repertoire (both classic and contemporary) to point out why composers, lyricists, and songwriters make the choices they make, and how those choices affect your emotional response to the work. His mission is to make the language and process of songwriting accessible to everyone, no matter their level of musical knowledge or experience.

"The response to The M Tea Songwriting Studio so far on Instagram and TikTok has surpassed anything I had thought possible," says Boles. "I'm really looking forward to making songwriting accessible to anyone with a desire to learn." If you have an interest in learning from Brett, fill out this survey by November 15th and you will receive an email with more information once it is available.

Brett Boles is an award-winning musical theatre composer, lyricist, bookwriter and music director. His original musical Foreverman premiered at NYMF where it garnered awards for Outstanding Orchestrations and the New World Stages Development Prize. Brett has also collaborated with composer Natalie Tenenbaum on an adaptation of Benjamin Button, which has had showings at the York Theatre Off-Broadway and the Southwark Playhouse in London. He has also written original material for three of the four original Broadway Matildas, which they premiered at 54 Below. Brett's work has been performed by Broadway greats including Jeremy Jordan, Josh Young, and Kate Baldwin. In 2013, he co-conceived From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Sandy Hook with Tony-winning producer and founder/president of Broadway Records Van Dean. Most recently, Brett's newest musical Time Stops (with a book by Bonnie Logan) had its premiere at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, directed by Chad Larabee and helmed by Tony and Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated producer Michael J. Moritz, Jr. As a vocal arranger, Brett has worked with Seth Rudetsky, arranging work for Stephanie Mills and Orfeh for the Concerts for America series. Brett currently serves as the Director of Choirs at Hall High School in West Hartford, CT. He is a proud member of the Tony-honored BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and the Dramatists Guild of America.

Click here to access the songwriting class survey. You can find Boles and The M Tea on TikTok @brettboles, on Instagram @thebrettboles, and on YouTube @themteaseries, as well as on Facebook @themteafb. For personal song requests, you can find him on Cameo at cameo.com/themtea



