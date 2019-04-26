Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the final time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2019 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®. The Tony Awards Administration Committee met a total of four times throughout the 2018-2019 season to decide the eligibility for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were King Lear; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!; Burn This; Hadestown; Hillary and Clinton; Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; Arthur Miller's All My Sons; Tootsie; Ink and Beetlejuice.

The committee made the following determinations:

Jayne Houdyshell, Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal and John Douglas Thompson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in King Lear.

Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Hadestown.

Benjamin Walker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

Santino Fontana will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Tootsie.

Jonny Lee Miller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Ink.

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Beetlejuice.

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Beetlejuice.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date was Thursday, April 25, 2019, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2019 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced live, by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from the New York City Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The event will be streamed on Facebook LIVE (at Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards), and covered by CBS This Morning at 8:30am ET.





