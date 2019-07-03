Breaking News: PRETTY WOMAN Will Close on Broadway this Summer

Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will play Vivian and Edward from July 22 through August 18.

BroadwayWorld has learned that the original Broadway production of Pretty Woman will end its run at the Nederlander Theatre on Aug. 18.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will have played 27 preview performances and 421 regular performances by the time it bows a final time on Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7:30pm. The new musical began performances at the Nederlander on July 20, 2018, and opened a month later on Aug. 16.

As BroadwayWorld reported in May , Jillian Mueller will take over the role of "Vivian" from original star Samantha Barks later this month. She will be joined by recent RENT: LIVE star Brennin Hunt, who will make his Broadway debut replacing Andy Karl as "Edward." The pair will begin performances on Monday, July 22, and will lead the company until the show's closing.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, PRETTY WOMAN. August 2019 marks the 55th anniversary of the song.

PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.

Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.

Relive highlights from the original Broadway production:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You