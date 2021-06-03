Breaking: MUNY Will Open To Full Capacity This Summer
The venue previously planned to limit capacity to nearly 60%.
With the support of the City of St. Louis Health Department, The Muny announced today that the previously shared reduced capacity restrictions have been lifted for its 103rd season. The outdoor theatre will open at full capacity, utilizing each of its nearly 11,000 seats, including the 1,500 free seats offered nightly on a first come, first served basis.
The venue previously planned to open the 103rd season, with shows from last summer's postponed season - limiting capacity to just nearly 60% of 11,000 seats. Vaccinated patrons won't be required to wear masks, and the venue will encourage those who have yet to be vaccinated to wear them unless eating or drinking.
The Muny 2021 Season
Smokey Joe's Cafe
July 26 - Aug. 1
The Sound of Music
Aug. 3 - 9
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Aug. 12 - 18
On Your Feet!
Aug. 21 - 27
Chicago
Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2022 season are Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.
Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will receive their season tickets later this month. New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season will be available beginning June 7, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext 1550. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed for walk-up service until July 5.
The previously announced sanitation guidelines, with the exception of social distancing, for The Muny's 103rd season remain in place.
Muny Sanitation Guidelines
Patron Masking
Fully vaccinated patrons are not required to wear masks at The Muny. Patrons who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times on campus, unless actively eating or drinking.
Staff Masking
For the safety of our patrons and our employees, our event staff will wear masks.
Cashless Transactions
Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made on The Muny campus will be cashless and only offer credit, debit or Muny gift card payment options.
Express Ingress
The Muny campus has deployed new, state-of-the-art metal detection scanners. These new devices will allow a continuous stream of physically-distanced patrons to pass through security checkpoints without the delays typically associated with bag checks and handheld metal detection devices (or "wands").
Hand Sanitizer
For patron convenience, hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the Muny campus.
Patron Communication, Online and On Campus
All Muny Patron Policies and Sanitation Guidelines will be available on The Muny website. Policies will also be communicated in preshow emails to patrons. Campus signage will be located at entrances and throughout public spaces to encourage proper hand sanitation, face covering policies (when necessary) and safety guidelines.