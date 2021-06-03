Breaking: MUNY Will Open To Full Capacity This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

With the support of the City of St. Louis Health Department, The Muny announced today that the previously shared reduced capacity restrictions have been lifted for its 103rd season. The outdoor theatre will open at full capacity, utilizing each of its nearly 11,000 seats, including the 1,500 free seats offered nightly on a first come, first served basis.

The venue previously planned to open the 103rd season, with shows from last summer's postponed season - limiting capacity to just nearly 60% of 11,000 seats. Vaccinated patrons won't be required to wear masks, and the venue will encourage those who have yet to be vaccinated to wear them unless eating or drinking.

The Muny 2021 Season

Smokey Joe's Cafe

July 26 - Aug. 1

The Sound of Music

Aug. 3 - 9

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Aug. 12 - 18

On Your Feet!

Aug. 21 - 27

Chicago

Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2022 season are Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.

Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will receive their season tickets later this month. New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season will be available beginning June 7, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext 1550. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed for walk-up service until July 5.

The previously announced sanitation guidelines, with the exception of social distancing, for The Muny's 103rd season remain in place.

Muny Sanitation Guidelines