Breaking: Christopher Ashley and Bridget Carpenter Join Cyndi Lauper for Broadway-Bound WORKING GIRL Musical

Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... ( read more The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... ( read more BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... ( read more The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... ( read more BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... ( read more BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... ( read more