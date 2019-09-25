Breaking: Christopher Ashley and Bridget Carpenter Join Cyndi Lauper for Broadway-Bound WORKING GIRL Musical
Producers Aged In Wood Productions (Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler) and Kumiko Yoshii have just announced that Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) will direct the Broadway-aimed Working Girl, with music and lyrics by Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper and book by screenwriter and playwright Bridget Carpenter ("11.22.63" and "Friday Night Lights").
Ashley and Carpenter previously collaborated on the musical adaptation of Disney's Freaky Friday. Carpenter replaces the previously announced Kim Rosenstock, who has withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts. Working Girl is based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.
An out-of-town developmental production is being planned for the 2021-2022 season.
Directed by Mike Nichols, Working Girl premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Working Girl featured many actors early in their careers including Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Jeffrey Nordling, and David Duchovny. The film grossed over $100 million worldwide.
