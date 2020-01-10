Brasskill and Burt Murder Headline Eclectic Rock Showcase At Helsinki Hudson

Hudson's own Brasskill and drag-rock-collective Burt Murder along with Columbia Country garage-rockers the Wild Weeeds headline the fourth Eclectic Rock Showcase at Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, January 23, at 8pm.

Brasskill is a new party brass band. Based in Hudson and founded in spring 2018, Brasskill's membership covers a wide geographic area -- from Rosendale in the south all the way up to Chatham in the north. Bringing funky decibels to parties, parades, and other merry gatherings in the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas, Brasskill's music ranges from New Orleans second line tunes to punk and pop covers guaranteed to get a crowd out on the dance floor.

The Hudson Valley's own oddball-drag-rock-collective-with-wardrobe-issues Burt Murder plays what they call "disaster rock," featuring quasi-ironic song titles such as "Non Stop Party Machine," "I Want to Kill You," "Fill Me with Honey," "DO the Cucumber," and "Boo It's Halloween!" Recommended if you love Beck or Ween.

The Wild Weeeds play self-described "mutant rock 'n' roll that grew out of the ponds, lakes and streams of Columbia County, N.Y." Their brand of garage-rock is based in the Seeds and the early Rolling Stones but mixed in with New Wave, Copake surf music, and their own unique, potent energy. Their debut album was called "Let It Bleeed" and featured songs including "We Are Weeeds" and "Mossquitoes." This past summer they released a three-song EP called "Sunset Rock."

This event represents Club Helsinki Hudson's commitment to programming regional and emerging talent.



For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.







