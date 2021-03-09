Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men

This Thursday evening, Tony & Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon will join the nonprofit organization Black Broadway Men for an exclusive and thrilling conversation discussing his inspirations, trials, triumphs and his deep philanthropic call to the culture using his art and talent on the Clubhouse app March 11th at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST www.BlackBroadwayMen.org.

Curating the conversation will be founder & Executive Director Anthony Wayne (Tootsie, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, Pippin) with founding committee members Terence Archie (Company, Kiss Me Kate, Rocky), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story, Hadestown, Carousel) & Sir Brock Warren (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Paradise Square), Isaiah Josiah & Treston Henderson. To join in on the conversation, download the Clubhouse app. *iPhone Users only at this time

Brandon Victor Dixon, following his Emmy Award nominated turn opposite John Legend as Judas in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar, most recently starred in FOX's Rent Live on FOX, Amazon's Modern Love, and as Terry Silver on the Starz hit Power. Prior to that he completed a star turn as Aaron Burr in the cast of Hamilton on Broadway.

A Presidential Scholar Semi-finalist and scholarship winner at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, Brandon is a graduate of Columbia University and a recipient of the University's I.A.L Diamond Award for Achievement in the Arts which is an honor he shares with Tony Kushner (Angels in America), Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change), and Katori Hall (Mountaintop, TINA on Broadway).

Since his professional debut, originating the role of Adult Simba in The Lion King national tour (Cheetah), Brandon has displayed his diverse abilities in a number of roles. Notably, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Harpo in Broadway's The Color Purple, a Grammy for his portrayal of Berry Gordy Jr. in Motown The Musical, and he was nominated for Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and AUDELCO awards for his outstanding portrayal of Haywood Patterson in Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys.



Brandon has appeared in concert with various artists such as Burnt Sugar: The Arkestra Chamber, Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Wynton Marsalis, Chita Rivera, Liza Minnelli, David Hyde Pierce, and Tony winners Levi Kries, Kelli O'hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Other credits include: ABC's One Life To Live, Law & Order Criminal Intent, ABC's The Good Wife, and the Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It.

His company WalkRunFly has produced multiple works including the Tony Award winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, He is co-founder of The WeAre Foundation, a non-profit "Turning Art into Action", and Qurator: The Movie Ratings App (available on iOS/ANDROID). Originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Brandon currently resides in New York City.

Visit www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.org for more information.