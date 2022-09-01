Brandon Victor Dixon and Amra-Faye Wright Will Join CHICAGO This Month

Chicago will welcome back Amra-Faye Wright in the role of "Velma Kelly" and welcomes Brandon Victor Dixon in the role of "Billy Flynn" joining previously announced Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" starting Monday, September 12 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Amra-Faye Wright (Velma Kelly). Broadway: Chicago (Velma Kelly) 20 years! Including runs in London's West End, Europe, her native South Africa (Fleur du Cap and Naledi Awards), and Japan in Japanese. Other credits (London/South Africa/USA): Sheila / A Chorus Line; Sandy / Grease; Vi Moore / Footloose; Mrs. Darling / Peter Pan; Mother Superior / Nunsense (Vita Award); Lead / Elvis Las Vegas; Solange / Follies; Star / Viva Sun City. Solo Shows (London/South Africa/NYC): Sittin' on Top of the World; Rouge Pulp (Vita Award); Drinks on Me (Vita Award); It's Not Where I Start. Lead Artist: Cabaret du Casino de Monte Carlo (Monaco residency); Rios Productions (Europe/Japan/Korea).

Guest artist: Sydney Olympics; Pride Concert (Royal Albert Hall); Bidvest Int; Rugby World Cup/Johannesburg Philharmonic; AquaAbba/Cape Philharmonic; Spar Int; Mabel Mercer Foundation (Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Centre); American Dance Machine (Joyce, NYC). Aside from acting, Amra-Faye's 2nd career as a Fine Artist draws inspiration from the extraordinary people and circumstances encountered in her life in the theater. Her work can be seen at www.amra-faye.com and Artsy.

Brandon Victor Dixon (Billy Flynn) Tony (2), Grammy (2), Olivier, and Emmy Award nominated graduate of Columbia University. Broadway: Hamilton, Shuffle Along (Tony nom.), The Color Purple (Tony nom.), Motown the Musical (Grammy nom.), Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Audelco noms.). TV: Terry Silver STARZ's hit drama "POWER," Judas in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar", Collins in "RENT on FOX", NETFLIX's "She's Gotta Have it," Peacock's "The Best Man", Amazon's "Modern Love," ABC's "The Good Wife" & NBC's "This is Us." brandonvictordixon.com, @BrandonVDixon

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.