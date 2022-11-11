Braata Productions Presents 'Christmas Grand Market: A Caribbean Celebration'

Braata Productions, in association with Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers and Assemblyman Brian Cunningham, announces the annual Christmas Grand Market: A Caribbean Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, December 10 at Merrick Academy Charter School, 136-25 218th Street, Queens at 5:30pm with a concert at 7pm, Sunday, December 11 at Harry S. Truman High School, 750 Baychester Avenue, Bronx at 4:30pm with a concert at 6pm, and on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Medgar Evers College; 1650 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, at 4:30pm with a concert at 6pm. Come join the festivities and enjoy exciting ambiance, music, dancing, and lively company. Tickets are $20 for children and seniors, $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ym2ur46s.

This holiday season marks the first year that Braata will host three markets, in three different boroughs. After launching one market in Queens in 2013, they added a Brooklyn market in 2017, and one in the Bronx in 2019. The Grand Market is a longstanding tradition in Jamaica that takes place after the usual Christmas morning service or on the eve of Christmas Day. The whole community will be out in their numbers participating in a variety of games and competitions for all ages. Lots of gifts, including many toys, will be on sale from brightly decorated stalls, there is food and drink in abundance, and a great time will be had by the entire family throughout the day.

"As the only organization bringing Caribbean cultural experiences like this to New Yorkers, we're thrilled to have added a third borough to reach even more people this winter," said Andrew Clarke, Founder & Executive Driector, Braata Productions. "We're expanding this Jamaican tradition to include other Caribbean islands. This year is the 60th anniversary of independence for Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, so the events will particularly highlight those country's cultures."

Come check out the vendors, the museum display, and then enjoy a festive concert. Hosted by Dahlia Harris, the markets will all feature performances by Jodian Pantry (Jamaica), Denise Belfon (Trinidad & Tobago), Braata Folk Singers, Jonkanoo Parade, and many more.

Christmas Grand Market is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. This program is also supported, in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the New City Council, Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, and Assemblyman Brian Cunningham.