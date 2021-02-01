Boundless Theatre Company Opens Submissions For BOUNDLESS EXPOSED

Boundless Theatre Company has opened submissions for Boundless Exposed, a workshop and mentoring opportunity for emerging theatre designers of color. During this seven-week program, participating designers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors in shaping an installation-style design appropriate for a short play.

The workshop will consist of ten conceptual design meetings over a five-week period, followed by two weeks of hands-on construction. Participating designers will collaborate with peers and mentors over these seven weeks to create an original installation design, which will be presented publicly alongside a short play. This play will be created by playwright Mariana Carreño in response to the participants' work and design interests. The program will conclude with a public presentation of the installation design, featuring professional actors and direction and followed by a talkback with the designers.

Design meetings will take place between April 12th and May 13th, 2021. The design will be constructed from May 24th - 28th at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center in East Harlem. The final presentation and talkback will occur on June 10th, 2021. Further details are available on our website, www.boundlesstheatre.org.

Participating designers will attend design meetings and technical rehearsals virtually, in accordance with Covid-19 safety recommendations. The final presentation will also take place online. All designers will receive a $800 stipend upon conclusion of the program.

Boundless is seeking enthusiastic early-career set, lighting and costume designers eager to examine the conceptual design possibilities within a theatrical text. Participants should be committed to exploring ideas collaboratively in a boundless creative atmosphere. Designers should have an interest in networking with experienced design professionals, and should share the goals and values of Boundless Theatre Company.

Boundless Theatre is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. Through professional productions, community arts engagement, and other programming, we foster a collaborative artistic landscape as richly and authentically diverse as our own communities.

To apply, please submit your resume, one letter of recommendation, two samples of your work, and a letter of intent to mcfuste@boundlesstheatre.org. The letter of intent should explain why this program is a good fit for you, why you are interested in collaborating with Boundless, and how this experience will contribute to your career goals. All application materials should be submitted in a single PDF document with the subject line "Boundless Exposed Application."