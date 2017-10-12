IN THE HEIGHTS Creators Quiara A. Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask to Remove Musical from The Weinstein Company

In the latest news involving the controversy surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Quiara Alegría Hudes, who was nominated for a 2007 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for Drama for writing the book for Broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS, has requested The Weinstein Company relinquish its ties to the show.

"As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company," she wrote. "Unfortunately, my musical In the Heights is tied up in the company.... I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In the Heights from them."

Read her full statement, which she posted on Twitter, below.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Weinstein has been sexually assaulting women and paying them to be quiet for decades. Celebrities, including IN THE HEIGHTS' Lin-Manuel Miranda (read more here), have been speaking out about the allegations. Miranda retweeted Hudes' statement in solidarity, saying:

As usual, Quiara does the prose best. She speaks for us both. https://t.co/7uEDe1DqJF - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2017

The alleged victims, which include Weinstein's former employees and actresses, are now stepping forward to tell their stories. They previously felt that their careers were in Weinstein's hands, explaining why they stayed quiet. Eight women reportedly reached settlements with Weinstein quietly in the 1990s and 2015.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

On #IntheHeights and #TheWeinsteinCompany pic.twitter.com/cmfY5FurSb — Quiara A Hudes (@quiarahudes) October 12, 2017



Related Articles