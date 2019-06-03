Book Tickets Now For New Musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End!

London Ticket Deals
Jun. 3, 2019  

Experience the epic emotion and soaring music of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the extraordinary new musical from three-time Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked). Performances begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement only. Book tickets here!

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Based on the acclaimed Dreamworks Animation film, and featuring the Academy Award®-winning, chart-topping song When You Believe, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is an exhilarating, powerful and joyous celebration of belief and the human spirit.

