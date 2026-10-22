Judith Malina Book Celebration At Segal Center to Feature Kate Bredeson, Anna Opel, Penny Arcade, and More

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center will host a book celebration honoring the life and work of Judith Malina, co-founder of the Living Theatre, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate two publications: The Diaries of Judith Malina, Volumes 1–4, edited by Kate Bredeson, and Anna Opel's NOW! Judith Malina and the Living Theatre.

The evening will feature a conversation with Bredeson, Opel, Penny Arcade, Soraya Broukhim, Cindy Rosenthal, and Alisa Solomon, examining Malina's work and legacy in experimental theater.

Admission is free and open to the public, with advance registration available for in-person attendance. The conversation will also be livestreamed via HowlRound.

The Diaries of Judith Malina, volumes 1-4 edited by Kate Bredeson, compiles the personal writings of radical theatre director, actor, and activist Judith Malina, spanning 1947 through 1971—the most influential period of her remarkable and storied career. A committed anarchist and pacifist, Malina made theatre as a way to engage in revolutionary action. Her diaries showcase her political and social observations, cultural commentary, self-reflection, and wit. This expertly prepared set is compiled and edited by theater historian Kate Bredeson, who worked for over eleven years on the project. Bredeson invites us to recognize Malina for her accomplishments not only as an artist and an activist, but as one of the great literary diarists.

In addition, German theatre historian Anna Opel from Berlin will discuss her 2026 Malina biography NOW! Judith Malina und das Living Theater (NOW! Judith Malina and the Living Theatre). In her book Opel explored archival material and followed Malina's footsteps, conducting research with artists in New York, Berlin, and southern Italy.

In Conversation with: Kate Bredeson, Anna Opel, Penny Arcade, Soraya Broukhim, David Bruin, Cindy Rosenthal, Alisa Solomon, and others. Moderated by Frank Hentschker.

Kate Bredeson is a theatre historian, translator, dramaturg, and director. Her project as a scholar/artist is to research, document, and practice the ways in which performance can be a tool for radical activism and protest. Her books are published by Northwestern University Press: Occupying the Stage: The Theater of May '68 (2018; finalist, TLA George Freedley Award); The Inheritor: A Play (translator, 2024); The Diaries of Judith Malina, volumes 1-4 (general editor 1-4, editor 2 and 4, 2026; winner, ADE Lyman H. Butterfield Award), and Lamp Back: Plays and Other Grievances by Anthony Hudson (editor, 2026).

Anna Opel has worked as a dramaturg at the Deutsches Theater Berlin and as a curator and director in independent theatre groups in Berlin for several years. She now translates playwrights including Tracy Letts and Tennessee Williams for S. Fischer and other theatre publishers, and teaches literary translation at the Berlin University of the Arts. Besides her work as a journalist and translator, she writes novels and biographies, published mostly by independent publishing houses in Berlin. Her focus is on female art and feminist writing, and the cultural history of the twentieth century. She holds a PhD in Theatre Studies from the Freie Universität Berlin. When she was asked to collaborate on translating Julian Beck’s The Life of the Theatre by former director of the Berliner Festspiele, Thomas Oberender, she immersed herself in the world and ideas of The Living Theatre. In early 2022, Opel was researching in New York City and met several members of the Living Theatre, scholars, and friends of Judith Malina. Those fascinating conversations were an important and vivid source for her biography.

﻿Penny Arcade (aka Susana Ventura) is an international icon,of artistic resistance. She is celebrated as a performer, poet, writer, and actress. Since debuting at 18 in John Vaccaro’s Play-House of the Ridiculous and appearing in Andy Warhol’s Women in Revolt, she emerged in the 1990's as a pioneering force in experimental theater, performance art, and spoken word. She has created 18 full-length works and hundreds of solo performances, blending humor, social critique, and a focus on outsiders, cultural memory, and community building. Since 1992, she has collaborated with architect and designer Steve Zehentner to transform performance spaces, presenting over 900 performances in 80 cities worldwide. Her social practice is to support and advocate for other artists through mentorship, residencies, and archiving projects, preserving the legacies of Jack Smith, Sheyla Baykal, Kenneth Brown, Holly Woodlawn, and others. Arcade and Zehentner also co-founded The Lower East Side Biography Project, 'Stemming the Tide of Cultural Amnesia', a pioneering oral history initiative documenting New York’s underground and avant-garde. Her work has been featured in numerous films, publications, and collections, including Bad Reputation (Semiotext(e)/MIT Press). She is a Guggenheim Fellow, was awarded a Bessie Award for Sustained Achievement, Ruthie Award, Edinburgh Fringe First, Herald Angel and residencies at MacDowell, Yaddo, Emily Harvey Foundation and the New York Theatre Workshop.

Soraya Broukhim is a multidisciplinary artist, an actor, a director, a poet, a teacher & Ayurvedic healer. She has collaborated in creating new devised projects with The Living Theatre beside Judith Malina and core-members since 2010, with A Laboratory for Actor Training e.t.c. beside director Vernice Miller, Ripe Time, Williamstown Theatre Festival, O’Neill Playwright Conference, Drama League, Tofte Lake Center & National Theatre Institute. She is an Artistic Associate at the Living Theatre. And Development-Marketing Director at A.L.A.T. etc. Ms. Broukhim is also currently an adjunct professor at Fordham University Lincoln Center teaching majors Devised-Collaboration Theatre. She graduated from Fordham University at Lincoln Center, BAADA, NTI & St.Petersburg Arts Theatre Academy. Acting credits include: The Aeneid (music by Dunkan Sheik, Drama League, Workshop), Outside the World (HERE), Petrol Station (BAM/NYU), No Place to Hide (Artistic Associate/Living Theatre), and many others.

Cindy Rosenthal is Professor of Drama at Hofstra University. She has authored/edited seven books on the avant-garde, radical ensembles, playwriting, and directing and contributed essays to The New York Times, Performance Research, Theatre Survey and TDR. Her monograph, Ellen Stewart Presents: Fifty Years of La MaMa Experimental Theatre won the 2017 George Freedley Prize.

Alisa Solomon, a longtime theater critic and journalist, Alisa Solomon is a professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. She is the author of Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof and of Re-Dressing the Canon: Essays on Theater and Gender. She has (co-)edited several books, among them, The Struggle Continues: Robbie McCauley: Scripts, Essays, & Reflections (with Elin Diamond and Cynthia Carr); The Reverend Billy Project: From Rehearsal Hall to Super Mall With the Church of Life After Shopping (by Bill Talen and Savitri D); The Queerest Art: Essays on Lesbian and Gay Theater (with Framji Minwalla); and Wrestling with Zion: Progressive Jewish-Americans Responses to the Israeli Palestinian Conflict (with Tony Kushner). She is a Contributing Writer at Jewish Currents. As a dramaturg, she has worked most recently with Anna Deavere Smith.

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