Bloomingdale School Of Music Will Host The 23rd Annual Performathon and BBQ

The event is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11am.

By:
Bloomingdale School of Music will host the 23rd annual Performathon on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11am. Performathon is a student-driven fundraising campaign that supports Bloomingdale's scholarship fund. Students began fundraising online and in person beginning on May 8. The campaign culminates in a marathon day of live performances at the school. All are welcome to join on site for the performances, BBQ, and crafts for kids. To RSVP, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2244780®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fperformathon-bbq-tickets-630435628937?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Performathon Schedule

Performances: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

BBQ: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm ($10 ticket)

Kids Activities: Scratch Art and Bracelet Making 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm ($5 ticket)

Winners Announced & Raffle Drawing: 5:00 pm

About Performathon

Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. Performathon's fundraising initiative supports students who receive financial aid, Project Bridge, and Music Access Project (MAP) programs.

Scholarship Programs at Bloomingdale School of Music

Financial Aid: Bloomingdale has a long-standing commitment to financial aid. Over 125 students receive some aid, with an average of $150,000 in need-based financial aid awarded each year. BSM offers support for students of any age and ability level, from early childhood to adult learners. Bloomingdale projects they will give out over $280K in financial aid this year.

Project Bridge: Bloomingdale School of Music's Project Bridge program is a full scholarship program for talented middle and high school students who cannot otherwise afford private lessons. Project Bridge nurtures a student's musical talents through a weekly private lesson with a gifted teacher. Teachers work with students to build on their strengths and show them how to grow their skills on their instrument. The musical development from lessons allows the students to pay it forward and contribute more in their school band or orchestra.

MAP Program: MAP is a three-year, pre-college scholarship program with a mission to prepare talented and deserving students, regardless of financial background, for acceptance into conservatory, college, or university. MAP serves a select group of 15 to 20 students annually in a musically intensive after school program, with both jazz and classical curricula. Students receive a weekly 60-minute private lesson, weekly chamber music coachings, and theory class. MAP currently offers need-based scholarships up to 100% coverage.

Bloomingdale believes all people who want to study music should have access! Help support Bloomingdale's Scholarship Program and Financial Aid Program, the core of our mission to provide open access to quality music education. To make a donation to the Performathon please visit https://www.bsmny.org/performathon-2023/.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org




