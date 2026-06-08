Black Joy Takes Center Stage at the Inaugural Black Broadway Nominee Soirée

It’s Tony Award season and all the pre- and post-show gatherings are happening in real time, celebrating an amazing Broadway season. Among the who's who events of the season was the Black Broadway Nominee Soirée, held on Friday, June 5, hosted by three-time Tony Award-winning producer Lamar Richardson and his wife, Zaire Julion-Richardson. Together, they are the founders of Ivy Lion Productions. This inaugural event has been years in the making, but for Lamar, having it happen right now felt especially meaningful.

“We are living at a time of sociocultural and political upheaval, civil unrest, and mass erasure and Black resistance and Black joy are of the utmost importance during times like these. Community is everything. Togetherness, visibility, inclusion, belonging, these are all the words and themes that are utterly undeniable for us as a people right now, and this soirée was created to hold space for that. A curated celebratory gathering of creatives, of Black ancestry to love on each other, celebrate each other, uplift each other, and remind each other that we are already the prize, and we have already won, regardless of whatever Awards or voting bodies have to say about it.”

Photo credit: Tricia Baron | IG: @triciambaron

The mission was indeed accomplished.

Upon entering the mood-lit hallways of The Skylark, guests took the elevator to the 31st floor where the doors opened to a breathtaking skyline view of New York City. The sounds of the 1s and 2s were thumping courtesy of DJ Kiss, summoning guests to a rolled-out red carpet with photographers eagerly awaiting their arrival.

“Sometimes when you are on these red carpets the photographers don’t want to photograph you,” Lamar admits. “I wanted to make sure some of the best photographers who have no problem capturing Black and Brown faces were in the building.”

The evening featured a cocktail hour, a seated dinner around a long family-style table, beautiful floral arrangements by NYC florist Julia Testa, and dancing well into the evening. As guests arrived, the hugs and joyful conversations were palpable. The guest list included actors, directors, writers, producers, and changemakers alike, some of whom refused to miss the gathering even though they had to leave early for an evening performance.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova | IG: @valnovaphotography

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova | IG: @valnovaphotography

In the room the best of Black Broadway was basking in the sacredness of community. There was no judgment and no limitations, just sheer and unadulterated joy. Deborah Cox dancing with Jordan E. Cooper. With kindred spirit Kara Young circled the room making sure she spoke to everyone. Qween Jean taking over the mic declaring, “Category is I-C-O-N,” and LaChanze taking charge of the dance floor, voguing in all her regality. Angela Bassett and Lena Waithe dancing side by side as if they were at a family reunion.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova | IG: @valnovaphotography

This was truly a moment that demonstrated community in action.

Tony Award-winning producer and Director of Business Development & Partnerships for The Recording Academy, Christen James, was grateful to be present for the occasion.

“Broadway embodies a deep and rich cultural history for Black performers, producers, and professionals and this event gave us an opportunity to honor and celebrate the legacy of our past while making a toast to the future.”

The Black Broadway Nominee Soirée was sponsored by COOMS CPA, PC., MAC Cosmetics, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, and Onyx Impact. While uplifting Lena Waithe, Onyx Impact founder Esosa Osa shared:

“We are so happy to be here. At Onyx we are all about Black history, Black people, Black progress. How do we amplify Black voices and how do we protect Black communities? Y’all are the ones telling our stories and it is our job to support you.”

Lamar shared that awards season can sometimes breed toxicity within the industry.

“What has surprised me the most this season is just how toxic competition can be. People place so much value and worth on these awards and the winning of them that you sometimes forget that what matters most is the art and successfully mounting a show is the true win.”

The room held artists and productions competing in many of the same Tony Award categories, yet it remained a safe space for fellowship and the freedom to let loose. This is why 2026 Tony Award nominees for Best Choreography Christopher "Cree" Grant and Lauren Yalango-Grant of The Lost Boys and Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles of CATS: The Jellicle Ball could bow to one another in admiration and embrace in solidarity. Not to mention, Cree let it all out on the dance floor, showing off his hip-hop footwork to "Back That Azz Up," while Omari gave a masterclass in voguing, complete with an epic dip to end the routine.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova | IG: @valnovaphotography

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova | IG: @valnovaphotography

“As a black creative in this industry, you're often the only one or one of few in the room and sometimes that can take a toll on you so I really wanted this room to be undeniably unapologetically abundantly Black the many shades the many journeys the many walks the many cultures cause we're not. We are not a monolith. We have a richly deep tapestry of cultures within our diaspora. And I want this room to be filled to the brim with it,” Lamar reflected.

No stone was left unturned. From the music and cocktails to the food, conversations, and overflow of love and admiration for one another, the evening was a reminder of what community can look like when it is intentionally cultivated and celebrated.

The inaugural Black Broadway Nominee Soirée was extraordinary, and I cannot wait until next year.

As Tony-nominated producer Eric Emauni put it so perfectly: “I am always grateful to be in a space where we are supporting Black artists, the Black community, and Black work. It’s beautiful it's always beautiful to have a space to be together.”