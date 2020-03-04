Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic Comes to The Beacon Theater
Actress, singer, songwriter and fashion icon Jane Birkin will pay tribute to late husband Serge Gainsbourg with Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, March 6 at 8:00PM.
Birkin will be joined by Iggy Pop and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Tickets are $75, $95 and $125 and will be available through Ticketmaster (866.858.0008, www.ticketmaster.com)
Arranged by Emmy Award-winner Nobuyuki Nakajima with artistic direction by Philippe Lerichomme, the concert offers symphonic versions of classic Serge Gainsbourg songs ranging from the beginnings of his career in the 1950s to those written especially for Birkin, such as 'Jane B' and 'Baby Alone in Babylone' penned after the legendary couple's separation.
As Serge Gainsbourg's companion of 12 years (during which daughter Charlotte was born), Birkin occupies a unique position as an interpreter of his music. "It is a privilege that one of the greatest French writers wrote for me from the age of 20 to 45", Birkin says.
Having sung his songs on stages around the world for more than 30 years, Birkin came to the realisation that Gainsbourg had been so inspired by and used classical music so often within his music that a symphonic project would mark a truly logical extension of his body of work.
Serge Gainsbourg was a prolific singer/songwriter, novelist, actor and filmmaker known for his provocative words and outrageous behaviour. His musical genius‹covering classical, chanson, jazz, rock, reggae and more is still felt in France and around the world more than 25 years after his death in 1991.
Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic
Starring Jane Birkin, With full orchestra
Special appearances by Iggy Pop and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Artistic direction: Philippe Lerichomme
Arrangements and piano: Nobuyuki Nakajima
Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
2124 Broadway
New York, NY
Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B00573BE7F03A42
