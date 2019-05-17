Birdland Presents The Jazz Masters And More Week Of May 27

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

May 27 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Arianna Neikrug

Arianna is a jazz/pop vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and recent Concord Jazz recording artist currently stationed in New York City. Arianna has already made her mark in the jazz world. She was the winner of the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition (The "Sassy" Awards) and has shared the stage with various artists including Steve Miller, Alice Cooper, Kenny Burrell, Neil Young, and more. Arianna released her debut album "Changes" on Concord Jazz on August 24, 2018, in collaboration with pianist, arranger, producer and 2010 Grammy Winner, Laurence Hobgood. The album also features bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Jared Schonig.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 27 (Monday) at 8:30PM

John Davidson at the Birdland Theater

Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John returns to his passion - Troubadour. With backstage stories of his 50 years of TV hosting (HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, THAT'S INCREDIBLE, THE TONIGHT SHOW) and movies, plus original comedy songs (SEVENTY SUCKS!, THE WALL STREET BLUES), John delivers an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and songs both old and new.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 27 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 28 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Vocal Mania Series at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday May 28th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Charles Turner along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Boris Kozlov, and drummer Dave Silliman.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 28-June 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Jazz Masters Play Ornette Coleman with Tom Harrell, Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Steve Smith

Selected Trumpeter of the Year of 2018 by the Jazz Journalists Association (JJA), Tom Harrell is one of the most creative and dynamic jazz instrumentalists and composers of our time. While Harrell is a master of the jazz idiom, he constantly seeks new challenges and influences. In a career that spans nearly 30 years, bassist/composer Ben Allison has developed his own instantly identifiable sound, solidifying an international reputation as one of the leading voices of his generation. Ben draws from the jazz tradition and a range of influences from rock and folk to 20th century classical and world music, seamlessly blending them into a cinematic, cohesive whole.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 29 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 29-June 1 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Alan Broadbent Trio at the Birdland Theater

New Zealand native, pianist Alan Broadbent, became associated with many well-known musicians including Nelson Riddle, Natalie Cole, Irene Kral and Shelly Manne. Alan has won two GRAMMY Awards as an arranger and has been nominated seven other times, including best piano solo and best trio performance. His current album, available on vinyl and CD, "Developing Story," features The London Metropolitan Orchestra with bassist Harvie S and drummer Peter Erskine playing a mix of Broadbent compositions and arrangements.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 30 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

JayCee Driesen

JayCee Driesen's bold signature voice embraces the true effervescence of America's rich musical past, with the youthful freshness of the present as she captivates an audience whether she is performing classic standards, hit Broadway Show tunes, mid and up tempo's, contemporary favorites, or her own Jazz originals. JayCee's ability to compliment a stage show production is unparalleled, whether it is an intimate Cabaret house performance or full scale concert venue, it is pure finesse and distinction, which separates this beautiful talent in a class of her own!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 31 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Felipe Salles Interconnections Ensemble

Salles' arrangements and compositions have been performed by some of the top groups in the world including The Metropole Orchestra, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Orchestra, England Conservatory Jazz Orchestra, and New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble, among others. Salles has released seven critically acclaimed recordings as a leader. The Lullaby Project and Other Works for Large Jazz Ensemble is Salles' first large jazz ensemble recording, and was composed for and recorded by his own Interconnections Ensemble. Dr. Salles is a D'Addario Woodwinds Select Reeds Artist/Clinician and an Andreas Eastman Saxophones Artist/Clinician.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Sally Mayes at the Birdland Theater

Come celebrate a horrific milestone birthday with Sally and friends, as they sing, tell tales, give toasts, laugh, cry, and get up to all sorts of mischief. Special guest stars to be announced. Joining her are Tex Arnold (Piano) and Bob Renino (Bass). Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





