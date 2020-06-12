Billy Porter Releases 'For What It's Worth (King Garbage Remix)'
Billy Porter has released For What It's Worth (King Garbage Remix) today. For What It's Worth (King Garbage Remix) is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.
Billy Porter released his cover version of the classic Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" back in April 24, 2020. He covered the song to encourage and support voter registration and voter initiatives across the country. In light of recent events, the song is now organically taking on its original intent as the ultimate protest anthem.
King Garbage, who produced the remix, work closely with writer/producer Ricky Reed and together they co-wrote SZA, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd's "Power is Power" and Ellie Goulding's "Hollow Crown" from For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones). Additionally, with Ricky Reed, they co-wrote and co-produced "Mrs." and "Lions" from Leon Bridges' Grammy-nominated album Good Thing. Recent collaborations also include Gallant, THEY., Yebba, among many others.
Download and stream the song HERE!
Check out the video below:
