Bill Murray, Kathryn Erbe, and More Will Perform AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE With Environmental Activists Extinction Rebellion

Theater of War Productions and the world-wide environmental movement Extinction Rebellion are joining forces to perform scenes from Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People in Times Square on the Red Steps on June 12.

The performance will feature acclaimed actors and a “chorus” of climate activists, scientists, journalists, elected officials, and concerned citizens performing the role of the crowd in Ibsen’s 1882 play as a catalyst for a powerful, global conversation about climate change and the challenges of communicating the current environmental stakes before it’s too late. This free, live, hybrid event will take place for an in-person audience on the Red Steps, as well as for a large global audience on Zoom.

Featuring performances by Bill Murray (Rushmore), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black), Zach Grenier (The Good Fight), Peter Francis James (Oz), Jay O. Sanders (True Detective), Jumaane Williams (NYC Public Advocate), Peter Marks (former Chief Theater Critic, The Washington Post), and Nate Smith (Extinction Rebellion). Adapted, directed, and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.

Co-presented by The Sixth Festival.

The play tells the story of a doctor who discovers the water supply in his small, rural town has been poisoned by a tannery. Despite his efforts to convey the truth to the public, the doctor fails to save his community from environmental disaster and is ultimately scapegoated by politicians, corporations, community members, and the local media for his whistleblowing.

An Enemy of the People was first performed in Norway in 1882, and yet it speaks to the present moment as if it were written for our times — to the corrosive influence of power and money in politics, the distortions of the media, and the many other challenges to climate action, environmental justice, and public health in our culture today. By presenting scenes from the play in public settings, featuring a variety of stakeholders, the project aims to create the conditions for open and constructive dialogue and positive action at this critical juncture, when the stakes could not be higher.

These events will be captioned in English on Zoom. If you choose to join us online, this event can be accessed on personal devices. The event Zoom link will be distributed via email and available to registered attendees starting two days prior to the event.

In-person registration does not guarantee you a seat. The Red Steps in Times Square is a public space. We encourage you to show up by 5:15pm.

All of Theater of War Productions' events follow the same format: