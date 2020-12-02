Big Red & The Boys Set To Release Live Album, Celebrating Ten Years Of Holiday Joy

BIG RED & THE BOYS will present "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below," a live album to Get Your Holiday On....at home!

For ten years, Big Red & The Boys have been a beloved holiday tradition for city dwellers nationwide. And since their usual bicoastal tour was not an option this year, they are (finally) letting you take them home with you this year! For that perfect mix of naughty & nice, Big Red (Meghan Murphy) and The Boys (John Francisco, Nick Davio, Patrick Andrews & TJ Chernick) serenade you into the new year with unprecedented joy, tight harmonies, clever originals and a classically nostalgic sound. Everything from Irving Berlin to Destiny's Child can be found in this genre-defying party celebrating chosen family and a new home for the holidays.

The live album, which was recorded in 2018 at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, made Big Red & The Boys a Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee for Best Special Event Multiple, and also features fellow nominee Grace Garland.

Available Dec 4th, 2020, only at www.bigredandtheboys.bandcamp.com

MORE ABOUT Meghan Murphy

Songstress Powerhouse Meghan "Big Red" Murphy is an actor, singer, director, producer, cabaret & recording artist currently working in the worlds of Music, Theater, TV/Film & Cabaret. A five time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee and a household name in Chicago Theater, she has starred in multiple musicals such as Mamma Mia! (Tanya, Marriott Theater), City of Angels (Oolie/Donna, Marriott Theater), Smokey Joe's Cafe' (Pattie, Drury Lane Theater), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake, Mercury Theater), The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen, Paramount Theater), Cabaret (Kost, Paramount Theater), Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), American Mixtape (The Second City), and the world premiere's of Hazel: A Musical Maid in America (Drury Lane Theater,) Something Wicked This Way Comes (Delaware Theater Company), and 50 Shades! The Musical (Original Cast, OCR, North American Tour). Her long running one woman show, The Big Red Show has sold out both nationally and internationally and her hit holiday show Big Red & the Boys is in its tenth year of sold out triumph. She was showcased in the feature film Captive State (2019) and will soon be the face of Honey Nut Cheerios in an upcoming national commercial. Her Chicago blues band, Everybody Says Yes, has two Ep's out on all streaming platforms. Meghan has recently added "guest entertainer" to her resume', sailing internationally with The Big Red Show with RWS Entertainment on Azamara Club Cruises, and has created the web-series Adventures From A Broad, detailing those very travels. For more info or to see what she's up to next, go to meghanmurphybigred.com or become an artist patron at bit.ly/PatreonMeghanMurphy

MORE ABOUT BIG RED & THE BOYS

For the tenth year in a row, Big Red & The Boys have spread their holiday cheer to audiences nationwide. With sold out audiences in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, their magical mix of holiday pop hits, irreverent humor, musical prowess and heartfelt nostalgia continues to impress and remain a favorite holiday tradition for all. A mainly LGBTQ identifying audience demographic, BR&TB have provided a new home for the holidays, when many city dwellers feel like they have nowhere to go. It's this elevation of chosen family and new traditions, mixed with some great holiday tunes, that make this team of five holiday misfits so unforgettable.

