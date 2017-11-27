Bid on COME FROM AWAY Seats, a Talkback & Swag for a Good Cause

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

There are less than 24 hours left to bid to win two premium house seats to the performance of Broadway's Come From Away on December 1 at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre!

Enjoy a talkback with the cast in a private group of 50, a Come From Away tote bag, and the book Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 by Kevin Tuerff.

Visit the Charitybuzz auction page HERE for a chance to win and support Play it Forward Pittsburgh.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward Play it Forward Pittsburgh, a movement of leading community institutions, citizens and professional sports teams who are joining forces to raise awareness about organ donation and transplantation, register donors, fund groundbreaking research projects and save lives.

Funds raised during the Play It Forward Pittsburgh campaign will support the establishment of the new Starzl Pediatric Transplant Outcomes Network in partnership with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. The vision is a network of pediatric transplant institutions committed to continuous improvement until every child can achieve a long and healthy life.

Related Articles