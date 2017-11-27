Bid for a Backstage Tour by HAMILTON's Christopher Jackson for a Good Cause

There are just a couple days left to bid for two Broadway house seats to Hamilton and a backstage tour hosted by original cast member Christopher Jackson after the show!

Visit the Charitybuzz auction page for a chance to win and support the Independent Filmmaker Project.

Christopher Jackson is a Tony nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his HAMILTON character, George Washington. He is a current cast member of the CBS television series BULL.

HAMILTON is the winner of an incredible 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize. The show is breaking history, and you could be apart of it. Just when you think it is over, you will also get the chance to go backstage and see where the magic happens.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

