Bid Today in the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction for Experiences at HAMILTON, MOULIN ROUGE and More!

The 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction might be a week away, but that doesn't mean that you can't start supporting the cause today! Get a jump start on your ultimate theatrical treasure hunt with early bidding on silent and live auction lots, which continue through Friday, September 20.

Then on Sunday, September 22, 2019, the thrill of the auction continues in person when Shubert Alley is filled with theatre fans bidding on the items at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction's silent and live auctions. Even more Broadway treasures are in store along West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, where you can discover tables full of items from your favorite shows and theatrical organizations.

The silent and live auctions offer unique items and unforgettable Broadway experiences. Select lots are available for early bidding now, with more continually being added. Among the current lots up for bid are:

-A Day with The Phantom of the Opera

-Meet Julie Andrews, Take a Photo & Get VIP Seats to Evening Honoring Her Hollywood Career

-Meet the Schuyler Sisters - Angelica, Eliza and Peggy - After Seeing Broadway's Hamilton

-Step into the World of Frozen When You Join the Cast at the Historic St. James Theatre

-Go Behind the Scenes During Moulin Rouge! The Musical

-Go Way Down to the Underground at Hadestown and Meet Hermes

-Your Wicked Friends Will Be Emerald With Envy When You Take on Elphaba's Famed Green Glow

-Six Opening Night Tickets and Party Passes

And so many more!

Broadway and TV veteran Bryan Batt and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will return as host and auctioneer of the live auction. The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 actors from Broadway's best shows. The list of participants will be announced Thursday, September 12. The Autograph Table and Photo Booth, based on the deck of Junior's at Shubert Alley, will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You