Bid Today for a Backstage Tour at MEAN GIRLS with Erika Henningsen and Grey Henson!

Win this lot and you and a guest will join the clique of Mean Girls on Broadway! Following the show, enjoy a backstage tour with Erika Henningsen ("Cady Heron") and Grey Henson ("Damian Hubbard").

Mean Girls is now a ferociously funny new musical from director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin,The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock," Bossypants).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being. Get tickets now and be the first to see it on Broadway.

Donated by: The Performing Arts Project

Dates

Experience occurs from May 29, 2018 to Aug 19, 2018.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

All ages are welcome to attend.

Valid for any Tuesday(7 PM), Wednesday (2 PM or 8 PM), Thursday (7 PM), Saturday (2 PM), Sunday (3 PM) performance.

Voucher must be submitted at least 4 weeks prior to the performance the winner wishes to attend.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

Lot #1393756

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

