Bid Today for a Backstage Tour at A BRONX TALE with Adam Kaplan!

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

'Tis the season to change the world!

Win this lot and travel back to the 1960s with a guest where the Bronx comes to life on Broadway! After the show take a backstage tour with Calogero, Adam Kaplan.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions, and Evamere Entertainment.

Donated by: Adam Kaplan

Click here to bid today!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 15, 2017 to Jun 15, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Specific seat location will not be known in advance but seats will be the best available.

Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance. Based on availability. Date submissions must be made immediately after the auction closes.

Once date requests have been submitted, The Performing Arts Project will make best efforts to book seats for one of the dates provided, and will make every effort to secure the first choice, pending availability.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

Auction winner must abide by the instructions given for redeeming their package.

Seats may not be available for "special" performances (i.e. opening night, closing night, first preview, etc.).

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Lot #1393755

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Click here to bid today!

Related Articles