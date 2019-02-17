Bette Midler Will Perform a Song From MARY POPPINS RETURNS at the Oscars

Feb. 17, 2019  

Bette Midler is headed for the Oscars! According to Variety, she will perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns at the Oscar ceremonies on February 24.

The song, co-written by Midler's longtime friend Marc Shaiman, along with Scott Wittman, was originally performed by Emily Blunt in the film. It is one of five nominees in the Best Original Song category.

It is expected that Shaiman will accompany Midler on piano.

Midler confirmed the news on her Twitter.

Read more on Variety.

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

