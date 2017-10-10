Betsy Wolfe and Jeremy Jordan Will Perform with the Houston Symphony This Fall

The Houston Symphony, in the midst of recovery from Hurricane Harvey, has announced performers for its upcoming Broadway Today concert, on November 11, 2017.

Straight from her star turn in the Broadway smash-hit Waitress, Betsy Wolfe teams up with Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Broadway's Newsies, TV's Supergirl and Smash) for showstoppers from The Book of Mormon, Once, Miss Saigon, Little Shop of Horrors, Dear Evan Hansen and more! Plus, the Houston Symphony brings you the unforgettable music from The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Cats.



For tickets, visit: http://www.houstonsymphony.org



During the 2017-18 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fourth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco- Estrada, and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching thousands of people in Greater Houston.

