Betsy Wolfe Presents Virtual Concert A PANTS OPTIONAL HOLIDAY Featuring Jessica Vosk

Holmdel Theatre Company will present the livestream premiere of the virtual concert BETSY WOLFE: A Pants Optional Holiday on Sunday, December 6th at 7 PM ET. A Pants Optional Holiday is truly the state of the nation. This livestream will be sure to bring you cheer as we head into the holiday season. Share some laughs and tears with Betsy as she performs Broadway favorites from her starring roles (Waitress, 35MM, The Last 5 Years) as well as bringing her own flair to hits "Waving Through a Window" and other unique holiday classics.

The show includes an exclusive first time collaboration with Jessica Vosk (Wicked). You won't want to miss when two of Broadway's best combine their quarantine bubbles to come "Together at Last"

One of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation, Wolfe has starred in numerous Broadway shows and sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and two Met operas. Holmdel is delighted to once again welcome Wolfe back after her acclaimed solo show - Broadway at the Barn: Holiday Edition - last December.

"Having Betsy perform at Holmdel is starting to become a holiday tradition, '' said Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director Colleen Cook. "We loved having her last year and we are so pleased to welcome her and Jessica this season. I am thrilled to partner with Broadwayworld and spread holiday cheer to a wider audience."

This concert was originally filmed November 22 in front of an intimate socially distanced crowd at Holmdel's Duncan Smith Theatre.

Tickets are $20 and now on sale online. Musical direction for A Pants Optional Holiday is provided by Meg Zervoulis, guitar accompaniment by Justin Goldner, produced by HTC Executive Director Colleen Cook, Photography/VIdeography by Michael Kushner Photography, sound and lighting design by HTC Technical Director Chris Szczerbienski and sound editing by Alan Waters/Dimly Wit Productions. Additional information available at https://www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/

