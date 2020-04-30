Beth Malone and More Join Upcoming PIANO BAR LIVE!

Piano man Michael McAssey hosts Piano Bar Live! this Tuesday, May 5th at 7:15 pm, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Michael Orland, Beth Malone, Amy Ryder, David Anthony Hernandez and Brian Tom O'Connor.

PBL! is the 2020 MAC Award winner for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar and Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun! ...because the Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.





