Bernadette Peters, Gavin Creel and Keala Settle Will Headline 'Broadway in Lisbon' 2024

“Broadway in Lisbon 2024" will host its second season, featuring acclaimed Broadway artists Bernadette Peters, Keala Settle and Gavin Creel along with a talented group of top performers.

This cultural event will showcase Lisbon as a City of Musical Theater with an array of shows, workshops and concerts. The “Broadway in Lisbon 2024” program will run for a full week, July 15th – 21st taking advantage of the City of Light’s beauty and cultural heritage.

Martim Galamba, founder of MTL, explained the importance of the program, "Broadway in Lisbon 2024 will be a strategic event for the Portuguese cultural scene, with the unprecedented presence of some of the biggest names in show business at a global level, he commented. “It will strengthen the bridge between Broadway and Lisbon that we have been building and putting Lisbon on the world’s Musical Theater map."

Broadway in Lisbon 2024 has the support of the Municipality of Lisbon, Tourism of Portugal, Santo António Parish Council, Lumiar Parish Council, GDA Foundation, EGEAC, FLAD, among other entities. These important partnerships are an acknowledgement of the Lisbon’s deep artistic roots and its place today as one of the world’s cultural capitals.

July 15th -- A Gala Opening Night with Bernadette Peters

Broadway in Lisbon 2024 will kick-off when internationally-renowned 3-time Tony Award recipient, Bernadette Peters and her iconic career will be celebrated at the Capitólio, Parque Mayer, one of Lisbon’s distinctive architectural treasures. This special program will feature an intimate conversation with Ms. Peters, followed by a Q&A. The audience will also be treated to rich musical performances by Portuguese guest artists.

Talks, Workshops and Musical Performances

“Broadway in Lisbon 2024” will take advantages of multiple magnificent venues throughout the city, featuring Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel and other noted Portuguese artists from various part of the world (USA, Canada, UK and Spain). The week-long program will include talks, workshop, musical performances and a concert.

The festival will also feature a special production of “Broadway in the Park” with Keala Settle, in Jardim do Torel, on the evenings of July 19th and 20th. A Summer Night Musical Theater celebration, with a cast of ten Portuguese actors, singers and dancers, accompanied by a live band and Keala Settle, for the first time on stage in Portugal. Show in English.

July 16, 10AM: Writing a Musical with Philip Himberg

The former member of senior leadership of The Sundance Institute conducts a Masterclass on writing and developing new musicals. Himberg has supported hundreds of artists and new plays and musicals that have gone on to production and acclaim at regional theatres across the U.S., including Broadway, and at international venues. These works and their authors have received multiple awards including the Pulitzer Prize, Tony, Obie, MacArthurs “Genius” Awards, among others.

Where? Auditório Biblioteca Municipal Orlando Ribeiro, Lisbon

July 16, 9PM: "O Artista da Broadway que nunca fui" - One Year Celebration

Luís David invites Portuguese actors Sissi Martins and Rúben Madureira for a talk about their career and some musical moments

Where? Auditório Biblioteca Municipal Orlando Ribeiro, Lisbon

July 18, 8PM: Talk and Q&A with Gavin Creel

Where? Auditório Biblioteca Municipal Orlando Ribeiro, Lisbon

July 19 and 20, 9PM: “Broadway in the Park”

A Musical Theater celebration summer night show, with some of Broadway greatest hits, performed by a cast of Portuguese actors, singers and dancers and live band. Show in English.

Where? Jardim do Torel, Lisbon

July 19-21 Sold out: Workshop with Gavin Creel, accompanied by Joana David, from the S. Carlos National Theater