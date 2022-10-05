Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at Work on THE OREGON TRAIL Musical Film Adaptation

Oct. 05, 2022  

Tony and Academy Award-winning songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are currently developing a musical film adaptation of the popular computer game series, The Oregon Trail.

According to Variety, the composing team, who recently supplied the songs for the big screen adaptation of the classic children's book, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, will reunite with 'Lyle' filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon on a 'darkly comedic' vision of the settler story.

Of the potentially R-rated project, Gordon told Variety, "[The game] always had this dark band of humor running through it, because your chances of dying from everything from dysentery to a cut to anything was... Basically, every move you ended up dying...[We're] returning a little bit to our roots in comedy, marrying it with the fun of doing a big musical, and also just the ambition of taking that very seriously as well and making a big historical westward expansion epic that's also about dying from dysentery."

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are Tony, Oscar, and Grammy-winning songwriters best known for their work on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the hit movie-musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Their ability to integrate contemporary pop songwriting with the storytelling traditions of classic musical theater has made them one of the most in-demand songwriting teams for stage, movies, and television projects today.

The educational video game series The Oregon Trail depicts the circumstances of American migrant settlers in the 19th century.



