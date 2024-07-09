BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Unveil 2024 Holiday Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The greatest holiday show on Earth returns with another all-new production!

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme (she/her) and Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) are coming back to town with their wildly successful, internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, the 33-city tour will play 38 shows across the U.S. and Canada from November 7 - December 29 in major theaters. This follows last year’s historic 30-city run where the reigning “queens of Christmas” (Entertainment Weekly) sold out LA's Dolby Theatre, NYC’s Kings Theatre and the London Palladium.

Artist presale begins July 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET (Code: HOHOHO), and tickets go on general sale July 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET HERE. VIP Packages, including photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately HERE with proof of ticket purchase.

This year’s holiday tour expands into new U.S. cities for the first time including Las Vegas, and notably the south in New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte, and Orlando.

Throughout the show’s 7-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have traveled through time a la ‘A Christmas Carol’ with a wacky multiversal twist, defeated AI overlords trying to replace them, battled it out to define the meaning of Christmas, got trapped in a meta world of their own creation through the lens of a Faustian nightmare, and explored post-Pandemic depression via a talking peppermint candy puppet. And that’s just a few of the show’s past plot lines. While there's no guessing as to what wild and unexpected directions this year's show will take audiences, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Join the sugary, terminally delightful DeLa and the spicy bombastic Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

This marks the dynamic duo’s 6th live holiday show production, following the massive success of five previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, BenDeLaCreme and Monsoon have written a new holiday show every year and are the sole writers of the production--a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at this scale. With BenDeLaCreme in the producer and director’s chairs, the show is entirely helmed by the queens themselves, and has proven to be a “winter-time staple” (ELLE) that continues to get even bigger each year. The 2023 iteration of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show won the 2024 Queerty Award for “Best Live Theatre,” beating out productions on Broadway and the West End.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon). For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

2024 Tour Dates:

November 7 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 8 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 10 - Durham, NC (DPAC)

November 11 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

November 13 - Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips Center - Steinmetz Hall)

November 14 - Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

November 17 - New Orleans, LA (Orpheum Theater)

November 18 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)

November 19 - Austin, TX (Long Center)

November 20 - Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre)

November 23 - Indianapolis, IN (Murat Theatre at Old National Center)

November 24 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

November 25 - Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)

November 26 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 28 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)

November 29 - Albany, NY (The Egg)

November 30 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA (Academy of Music)

December 2 - Boston, MA (Wang Theatre at Boch Centre)

December 5 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 6 - Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)

December 7 - Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre at Kentucky Performing Arts)

December 8 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 15 - Las Vegas, NV (The Theater at Virgin Hotels)

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - MATINEE - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 27 - Spokane, WA (First Interstate Center for the Arts)

December 28 - Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

December 29 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

About BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme is an award-winning theatre and film producer, comedian, director, writer, and global drag icon who continues to reshape and build the drag industry on a major scale.

The producing powerhouse first rose to international acclaim following superstar runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 (2014) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 (2018) during which she broke multiple series records and earned a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.”

Harnessing that energy, BenDeLaCreme took her career where no queen has gone before, founding her own production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, under which she went on to write, produce and direct multiple sold-out international tours of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” (winner of the 2024 Queerties Award for “Best Live Theatre”) as well as her critically acclaimed, award winning solo works “Terminally Delightful,” “Cosmos,” “Inferno A Go-Go,” and “Ready To Be Committed,” countless plays and variety shows, and the cult classic holiday film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special. She's also the director of Monét X Change's one-woman show "Life Be Lifin'' which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 to rave reviews, and she will direct and co-write "Jinkx Monsoon: Live at Carnegie Hall" taking place on Valentine's Day 2025.

DeLa is a comedian known for her quick wit and sharp mind, as well as her work as a puppeteer, live singer, choreographer, production and costume designer, and ravishing beauty. DeLa strives to make politics, philosophy, science and literature all more accessible through entertainment. Forbes said it best: “keeping you entertained while making you think about your place in the world is all a part of the BenDeLaCreme experience." Billboard says DeLa “soars past entertainment and into the realm of theatrical art.” TheaterMania calls her work "spectacular… helping to redefine what cabaret can be: an intoxicating cocktail of high, low, topical, and timeless” and The New York Times has hailed her as “self-possessed and chameleonic.” Her hilarious and smart comedy has landed her appearances on After Midnight (CBS), Family Feud (ABC), The TODAY Show (NBC) and a cameo role in the Hulu hit holiday film Happiest Season (2020) directed by Clea Duvall.

BenDeLaCreme has continued to utilize her massive platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation sweeping the U.S. with appearances at The Daily Show, MSNBC, NPR, and a heartfelt essay penned for Out Magazine. DeLa educated audiences on how politics and dangerous rhetoric negatively impact the queer and trans community on a global scale, as well as offered a message of hope to keep fighting.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, award-winning actor, and recording artist. She made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, breaking box office records during an extended 10-week run. Most recently, she played Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors opposite Corbin Bleu and made her Doctor Who debut as new fan-favorite villain Maestro. She's toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians. Her accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The MAC Award for original show The Ginger Snapped, and most recently the "Best Live Theatre" award for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at the 2024 Queerties. In 2025, she'll make her Carnegie Hall debut with "Jinkx Monsoon: Live at Carnegie Hall."

Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.

Jinkx has voiced characters for such animated shows as Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (playing the beloved character Lemongrab), Steven Universe, Helluva Boss, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors.

As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including her most recent The Virgo Odyssey (2022), The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.