Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died

Vereen Jr. had been missing for two weeks.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen.

Vereen Jr. had been missing for two weeks, according to NY1.

Vereen Sr. gave a statement about his son's passing to NY1, saying, "I am sorry to announce my son Benjamin A Vereen Jr., affectionately known as "Benji" passed away. Benji was a dancer and a choreographer with an extraordinary artistic talent and we will hold him in our hearts forever. Thank you to the public for loving my son. We would appreciate allowing our family to mourn this privately."

Vereen Jr. is the son of Ben Vereen, best known for his Tony and Drama Desk winning performance in Pippin, as well as in Broadway shows such as Wicked, Chicago, Fosse and Jelly's Last Jam.

