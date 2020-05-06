Ben Platt to Participate in GRADUATE TOGETHER Virtual Ceremony

Tony-winner Ben Platt is one of the many celebrities who will pay tribute to the Class of 2020 in a one-hour multimedia special event, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on Saturday May 16.

LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Brandan Bmike Odums, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and many more will participate in #GraduateTogether.

As coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of high school graduation ceremonies, some of the nation's biggest media companies will honor the more than 3 million high school seniors across the country with a joyful tribute to the Class of 2020. ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC will simultaneously air the special along with leading entertainment, social media and streaming platforms-including Complex Networks, Facebook App, Instagram, PeopleTV, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube-which will all create dynamic experiences for each of their unique audiences.

Curated by high school students and educators throughout the country, with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, this national commercial-free broadcast will include a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances, and inspirational vignettes. #GraduateTogether is inviting students, educators, and families to submit their own videos and photos online for consideration to be included in the telecast. In addition, renowned artist JR and his global participatory art project, Inside Out, are inviting high school seniors everywhere to share their own portraits for a national virtual yearbook celebrating the entire Class of 2020. And because high school graduations are local, local television stations will also feature custom breakaways to celebrate the achievements of high school students in their own communities.





