Ben Platt and More Will Serve as Guest Stars on THE SIMPSONS

As part of Comic Con @ Home, the creative team behind THE SIMPSONS took part in a panel, sharing clips from the upcoming 32nd season of the animated series.

During the panel, members also discussed some of the guest stars who will take part in the new season, including Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress and Michael Palin.

They join the previously announced David Harbour, who will voice an alternate version of Mr. Burns, and Olivia Colman, who will voice a femme fatale.

The Zoom panel consisted of executive producer Al Jean, executive producer Matt Selman, producer-director David Silverman, Emmy-winning writer Carolyn Omine and supervising animation director Mike B. Anderson. Yeardley Smith, THE VOICE of Lisa Simpson, served as moderator.

Season 32 of THE SIMPSONS premieres on FOX on September 27.

Check out the full panel below:

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.

THE SIMPSONS has won 33 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, a 2016 People's Choice Award and a 2016 Environmental Media Award. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." "The Simpsons Movie" was a hit feature film, the mega-attraction "The Simpsons Ride" at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of "Springfield" and the show was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time magazine and called the "Best TV Show Ever" by Vulture in 2016.

