Becky Gulsvig Will Temporarily Replace Rachel Tucker as Captain Beverley Bass in COME FROM AWAY

Rachel Tucker, who is currently starring as Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, will leave the production for two months to star in Season 2 of the TV show Hope Street.

Becky Gulsvig assumes the role today, and will remain with the production until June 19th. Gulsvig previously played the role both on tour and on Broadway.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.