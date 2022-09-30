Baz Luhrmann Teases the Possibility of an ELVIS Stage Musical

Director Baz Luhrmann has teased the possibility of an ELVIS stage adaption.

At a West End charity gala at Moulin Rouge! last night, Luhrmann suggested that a stage adaption of ELVIS could be a possibility.

"All my shows naturally can become musicals," Luhrmann said to WhatsOnStage. "I don't know when but, without putting a sort of headline out there, I don't how how it wouldn't be at some point."

The original Moulin Rouge! director helmed a critically acclaimed biopic on iconic singer Elvis Presley, which was released over the summer. The feature starred Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks played his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

"Think of the role of Tom Hanks anchoring a whirling musical around Elvis. You know, we had the privilege to get Austin to do all the full numbers in Elvis but full out. We didn't call cut, he just did the whole concert. On a musical stage version, you could really allow that to flow ... A live stage version would give you that as well as the inner life of Elvis, the story."

ELVIS, now streaming on HBO Max, follows the life and music of Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks ("Forrest Gump," "Philadelphia").

The story delves into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Aside from Moulin Rouge! an Elvis, Baz Luhrmann also directed films like Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, Australia, Strictly Ballroom, and more.

Watch the trailer for ELVIS here: