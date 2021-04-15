Battery Dance Extends Free Kids Dance Workshop Series

Battery Dance extends its free Kids Dance Workshop Series on Wednesdays, April 21, May 5 and 19, June 2, 16, and 30, 2021 at 4pm via Zoom. Each class, taught by Battery Dance Teaching Artists will be a 45-minute introduction to different genres of dance perfect for all ages, helping to keep their bodies and minds engaged and spark a renewed interest in dancing. For more information and to register, visit www.batterydance.org/kidsdance.

Battling the winter blues? Wanting to get your bodies moving? Battery Dance is creating a series of three zoom dance classes for kids in NYC with our talented teaching artists. This will be a great opportunity for students from across the five boroughs to meet each other, to dance together, and find new avenues to express themselves. In Hip-Hop, Improv, and Contemporary classes, students will get to experience our world class teaching artists and get to know a little bit of what it's like to be a professional dancer. Chase away the post-holiday drain with some fun and free movement!

Wednesday, April 21 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Razvan & Sarah

Join Razvan & Sarah for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Work your muscles as a team with your new friends to create some fun combinations to call all your own!

Wednesday, May 5 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Bethany & Jillian

Join Bethany & Jillian for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Live your best Broadway life as your little dancers get ready for the blockbuster stage!

Wednesday, May 19 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Mira & Jillian

Join Mira & Jillian for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Find your center and relax as movement and mediation offer your little dancer a new way to express themselves.

Wednesday, June 2 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Sarah & Jillian

Join Sarah & Jillian for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Get pumped up and excited as we get our aerobics on! Kick high, spin wildly, and get excited to get all the wiggles out!

Wednesday, June 16 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Mira & Bethany

Join Mira & Bethany for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Get a little folksy and learn some more traditional American styles as we take a walk through the past and bring it to our future movers and shakers!

Wednesday, June 30 from 4pm-4:45pm EST

Dance with Jillian & Razvan

Join Jillian & Razvan for a free, all ages dance class where you and your little ones will move your bodies and engage your minds. Together with our Battery Dancers, your children will learn fun choreography, explore new movement and enjoy something new! Trip the light fantastic and find the drama in your moves as your little dancer expresses themselves to the fullest with fun, imaginative choreography with our resident Ballroom experts!

For more information, visit https://give.classy.org/KidsDance.