Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents: Multidisciplinary Premieres From (American Modern Opera Company) and Eunbi Kim & Xuan
Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents two multidisciplinary premieres during February 2023, continuing its long term commitment to nurturing theatrical presentations of concerts: the New York Premiere of Carolyn Chen's How to Fall Apart performed by instrumentalists and dancers from AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) and the World Premiere of it feels like a dream, with music by Angélica Negron, Pauchi Sasaki, Sophia Jane and Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), performed by pianist Eunbi Kim and created in collaboration with new media artist Xuan.
AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)
How to Fall Apart (New York Premiere)
February 10 + 11 at 7:30PM
Jerome Robbins Theater
Running Time: 60 Minutes
Composed by Carolyn Chen, How to Fall Apart describes cosmic, natural, and human processes of disintegration, aging, and falling apart. This evening-length work for three dancers, one violinist, and one cellist integrates text, gesture, and music, building upon Chen's long-standing compositional work "in which sensuality and abstraction find common ground" (LA Times). How to Fall Apart unfolds as various assemblages of sound, movement, and storytelling cohere, dissolve, and reform, telling personal and scientific stories about the climate crisis, cosmological history, the erosion of soil in Northern Chad, the aging body, The Billion Oyster Project in New York, and the operations of microbes.
Composer: Carolyn Chen
Performers:
Julia Eichten, dancer
Keir GoGwilt, violinist
Coleman Itzkoff, cellist
Yiannis Logothetis, dancer
Matilda Sakamoto, dancer
Movement Director: Julia Eichten
Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins
Commissioned by AMOC*.
Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.
Developed in residency at The Lumberyard.
Special thanks to Or Schraiber and Jay Campbell for contributing to early workshops of the piece, as well as to Justin Decatur, Suzanne Thorpe, George Gwilt, and Dea Lou Schraiber.
Eunbi Kim & Xuan
it feels like a dream (World Premiere)
February 23 at 7:30PM
Jerome Robbins Theater
Pianist Eunbi Kim presents a sonic memoir titled it feels like a dream, offering a meditation on family and identity in collaboration with new media artist Xuan. Featuring a dreamy soundworld of classical music with pop awareness interwoven with hypnotic projected visuals, this multimedia performance asks: What are the dreams we carry and pass on? it feels like a dream features music for piano, pre-recorded voices, and electronics written for and performed by Kim from Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani.
Program:
- Disco giratorio de palabras by Angélica Negrón (2020)
- Saturn Years by Sophia Jani (2021)
- Mother's Hand, Healing Hand (엄마손은 약손) by Pauchi Sasaki (2021)
- It Feels Like a Mountain, Chasing Me by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) (2014)
Pianist: Eunbi Kim
Art Director: Xuan
Composers: Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani
Running Time: 60 Minutes
Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.