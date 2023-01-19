Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents: Multidisciplinary Premieres From (American Modern Opera Company) and Eunbi Kim & Xuan

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents two multidisciplinary premieres during February 2023, continuing its long term commitment to nurturing theatrical presentations of concerts: the New York Premiere of Carolyn Chen's How to Fall Apart performed by instrumentalists and dancers from AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) and the World Premiere of it feels like a dream, with music by Angélica Negron, Pauchi Sasaki, Sophia Jane and Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), performed by pianist Eunbi Kim and created in collaboration with new media artist Xuan.

Tickets are on sale now at BACNYC.ORG.

AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)

How to Fall Apart (New York Premiere)

February 10 + 11 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running Time: 60 Minutes

Composed by Carolyn Chen, How to Fall Apart describes cosmic, natural, and human processes of disintegration, aging, and falling apart. This evening-length work for three dancers, one violinist, and one cellist integrates text, gesture, and music, building upon Chen's long-standing compositional work "in which sensuality and abstraction find common ground" (LA Times). How to Fall Apart unfolds as various assemblages of sound, movement, and storytelling cohere, dissolve, and reform, telling personal and scientific stories about the climate crisis, cosmological history, the erosion of soil in Northern Chad, the aging body, The Billion Oyster Project in New York, and the operations of microbes.

Composer: Carolyn Chen

Performers:

Julia Eichten, dancer

Keir GoGwilt, violinist

Coleman Itzkoff, cellist

Yiannis Logothetis, dancer

Matilda Sakamoto, dancer

Movement Director: Julia Eichten

Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins

Commissioned by AMOC*.

Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.

Developed in residency at The Lumberyard.

Special thanks to Or Schraiber and Jay Campbell for contributing to early workshops of the piece, as well as to Justin Decatur, Suzanne Thorpe, George Gwilt, and Dea Lou Schraiber.

Eunbi Kim & Xuan

it feels like a dream (World Premiere)

February 23 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Pianist Eunbi Kim presents a sonic memoir titled it feels like a dream, offering a meditation on family and identity in collaboration with new media artist Xuan. Featuring a dreamy soundworld of classical music with pop awareness interwoven with hypnotic projected visuals, this multimedia performance asks: What are the dreams we carry and pass on? it feels like a dream features music for piano, pre-recorded voices, and electronics written for and performed by Kim from Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani.

Program:

Disco giratorio de palabras by Angélica Negrón (2020) Saturn Years by Sophia Jani (2021) Mother's Hand, Healing Hand (엄마손은 약손) by Pauchi Sasaki (2021) It Feels Like a Mountain, Chasing Me by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) (2014)

Pianist: Eunbi Kim

Art Director: Xuan

Composers: Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani

Running Time: 60 Minutes

Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.