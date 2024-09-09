Baryshnikov Arts And Orchestra Of St. Luke's Announce Collaborative World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baryshnikov Arts and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s will present an evening-length immersive co-production celebrating two milestone anniversaries—20 and 50 years, respectively—on Thursday, May 8 at 7 PM.

This unique evening will feature Vivaldi’s iconic The Four Seasons interspersed with recorded sounds of nature, Angélica Negrón’s Marejada, and Anna Clyne’s Woman Holding a Balance, with lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, a MacArthur fellow and one of the most renowned designers for dance, opera, and theater.

Tickets from $24. For more information: https://ci.ovationtix.com/31295/production/1213225

In honor of its 20th year, Baryshnikov Arts will present special performances, support more artists in its pioneering residency programs, and continue to champion creative freedom across artistic disciplines. The entire anniversary season will be announced in January 2025.