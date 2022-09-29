Barry Bostwick Tours With the ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, Kicking Off This Weekend

Rocky Horror Picture Show is headed on tour with one of the film's original stars, Barry Bostwick!

Join Bostwick (aka Brad Majors) to do the time warp again during this screening of the original unedited movie featuring a live professional shadow cast and audience participation. Events will also feature a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!

The tour kicks off in Pompano Beach this weekend before heading to California, Idaho, Ohio, Michigan, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont and North Carolina.