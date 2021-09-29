Bargemusic to Present Thomas Piercy In TOKYO TO NEW YORK, MOMENTS IN THIS TIME Concert

Clarinetist and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy is joined by pianist Marina Iwao in a concert of new music composed during the Covid-19 a??pandemic by Japanese and New York-based composers.

This Bargemusic - Here and Now concert brings many of the "Moments In This Time" compositions to NYC for their live concert premieres. This is a great opportunity for the performers, the composers, and the audience to share these "Moments In This Time" - together in NYC.

Thomas Piercy was performing in Tokyo in February 2020 and unable to return to NYC until September 2020 due to covid-19 travel restrictions. With his Tokyo and USA concerts cancelled or postponed, and unable to return to NYC, he asked composers he had previously worked with if they would be interested in writing a new work, a short musical "moment in this time", to be performed and recorded as part of a benefit concert to aid musicians in need. Over 40 composers sent him their short musical moments. Piercy and his colleagues came together in Tokyo on July 28, 2020, to record "Moments In This Time" - a "Tokyo to New York" benefit concert. The concert of new music featured the premieres of music by a wide variety of composers - from young composers aged 10 to award-winning composers that have had their music performed by international soloists, ensembles, and orchestras. The concert was presented online as a benefit concert in November 2020 with proceeds donated to musicians in need.

Friday's Bargemusic concert features the concert premieres of music composed for Mr. Piercy by JEAN-PATRICK BESINGRAND, SETH BOUSTEAD, DAVID FETHEROLF, DAI FUJIKURA, JINHEE HAN, ZHIHUA HU, MIGAKU KITSUKAWA, PIYAWAT LOUILARPPRASERT, PAUL MORIN, ALON NECHUSHTAN, MIHO SASAKI, MICHAEL SCHELLE, DORIAN TABB, SHOICHIRO TANAKA, EMILIO TEUBAL, MINAKO TOKUYAMA, IPPO TSUBOI, YURI UMEMOTO, and DALIT WARSHAW.

Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Concert: 1 hour, no intermission

http://www.tonadaproductions.com/tokyo-to-new-york-2021-moments-in-this-time-bargemusic.html

https://www.bargemusic.org/concert/here-now-tokyo-to-new-york/

Tickets $35

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5218976

All audience members, staff, and performers must provide proof of full vaccination status at the door at least 14 days from the final dose of vaccine (CDC card or Excelsior Pass) and ID.