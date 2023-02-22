Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Barbra Streisand Will Receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

Barbra Streisand Will Receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation will officially honor Streisand in a ceremony at the Library of Congress on April 22.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Barbra Streisand will be the recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award this year, The Washington Post reports.

The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation will officially honor Streisand in a ceremony at the Library of Congress on April 22.

Read the original story on The Washington Post.

Created in partnership with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Julie Opperman, and the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award honors outstanding women in leadership who have made an impact with their own unique contributions to our complex and ever-changing world.

With a career spanning over six decades, she has achieved success in multiple fields of entertainment, and is among the few performers awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).

Streisand began her career by performing in nightclubs and Broadway theaters in the early 1960s. Following her guest appearances on various television shows, she signed to Columbia Records, insisting that she retain full artistic control, and accepting lower pay in exchange, an arrangement that continued throughout her career, and released her debut The Barbra Streisand Album (1963), which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Throughout her recording career, Streisand has topped the US Billboard 200 chart with 11 albums-a record for a woman-including People (1964), The Way We Were (1974), Guilty (1980), and The Broadway Album (1985). She also achieved five number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100-"The Way We Were", "Evergreen", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)", and "Woman in Love".

Following her established recording success in the 1960s, Streisand ventured into film by the end of that decade. She starred in the critically acclaimed Funny Girl (1968), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Additional fame followed with films including the extravagant musical Hello, Dolly! (1969), the screwball comedy What's Up, Doc? (1972), and the romantic drama The Way We Were (1973). Streisand won a second Academy Award for writing the love theme from A Star Is Born (1976), the first woman to be honored as a composer. With the release of Yentl (1983), Streisand became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major studio film. The film won an Oscar for Best Score and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical. Streisand also received the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, becoming the first (and for 37 years, the only) woman to win that award. Streisand later directed The Prince of Tides (1991) and The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996).

With sales exceeding 150 million records worldwide, Streisand is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), she is the highest-certified female artist in the United States, with 68.5 million certified album units tying with Mariah Carey. Billboard ranked Streisand as the greatest female artist on the Billboard 200 chart and the top Adult Contemporary female artist of all time. Her accolades include two Academy Awards, 10 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Legend Award, five Emmy Awards, four Peabody Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and nine Golden Globes.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
CHICAGO Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly Next Month Photo
CHICAGO Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly Next Month
The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Bianca Marroquín, a longtime veteran of the show, in the role of “Velma Kelly” for a limited run beginning Monday, March 13 through Sunday, April 9 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).
GATSBY, With Music By Florence Welch, Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Will Premiere at A.R.T. Photo
GATSBY, With Music By Florence Welch, Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Will Premiere at A.R.T.
Gatsby, a brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will make its highly anticipated World Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.
PRIMA FACIE Unveils New Prima Faces Art, Featuring Mosaic of Fan Photos Photo
PRIMA FACIE Unveils New 'Prima Faces' Art, Featuring Mosaic of Fan Photos
The upcoming Broadway production of Prima Facie has unveiled 'Prima Faces', a version of the show's key art made up of over a thousand photos submitted by the play's fans, along with their personal stories.
Video: Ben Platt and PARADE Producers Respond to Antisemitic Protestors Photo
Video: Ben Platt and PARADE Producers Respond to Antisemitic Protestors
The producers of Parade, Ben Platt, and various cast members, have responded to antisemitic protestors at the show's first preview last night.

More Hot Stories For You


Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADECoalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE
February 22, 2023

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday’s preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre CompanyEric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre Company
February 22, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre GalaBrian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre Gala
February 22, 2023

On April 3, 2023, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor the theatrical icon Chita Rivera with the company’s twelfth Stephen Sondheim Award. See performers and more!
Video: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD PromoVideo: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo
February 22, 2023

Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021
February 22, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association has published Progress During an Atypical Year: Hiring Bias and Wage Gaps in Theatre in 2021.This document examines employment opportunity and average salaries for members of the union in 2021.
share