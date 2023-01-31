Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight

Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight

He replaces Corey J, who played his final performance on January 29.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Bane Griffith will be joining the cast of MJ in the role of 'Little Michael' beginning tonight, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Corey J, who played his final performance on January 29.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

BANE GRIFFITH (Little Michael) is a ten year old triple threat from Houston, Texas, making his Broadway debut in MJ. He will also make his television debut this year on an Emmy award winning sitcom. He is ecstatic to join the cast of MJ and to honor the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson. IG: banegriffith


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform Billie Jean Photo
VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform 'Billie Jean'
Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award for playing Michael Jackson in “MJ The Musical,” spoke about how he approached the role and meeting Michael Jackson’s son, Prince. Frost also gave an exclusive performance of “Billie Jean.' Watch video clips from the episode now!
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson Photo
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson
Myles Frost appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway. The recent Tony winner reacted to their Grammy nomination and shared a recent memory with Jennifer Hudson when asked if he would like to EGOT. Watch the new interview video now!
Apollo Levine Assumes the Role of Joseph Jackson/Rob in MJ Photo
Apollo Levine Assumes the Role of Joseph Jackson/Rob in MJ
Apollo Levine will assume the role of “Joseph Jackson/Rob” in MJ on Broadway! MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023 Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023
Beginning Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ The Musical will be available for performances through Sunday, September 3, 2023. MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75
January 30, 2023

Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein BallroomBroadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
January 30, 2023

Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the city’s dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXMPhotos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
January 30, 2023

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday.  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag PerformancesActors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances
January 30, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding the growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
share