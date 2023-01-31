Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight

Bane Griffith will be joining the cast of MJ in the role of 'Little Michael' beginning tonight, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Corey J, who played his final performance on January 29.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

BANE GRIFFITH (Little Michael) is a ten year old triple threat from Houston, Texas, making his Broadway debut in MJ. He will also make his television debut this year on an Emmy award winning sitcom. He is ecstatic to join the cast of MJ and to honor the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson. IG: banegriffith