Ballet Hispánico Spotlights Company Dancers With Launch Of BUNIDOS OUR ARTISTS OUR FUTURE

The artist-focused campaign will run through January 6, 2021 (Three Kings Day), and will feature a robust collection of videos.

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latino dance organization since 1970 and recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, today launched an extension of its popular #BUnidos virtual programming series with a new campaign entitled "BUnidos Our Artists Our Future." The artist-focused campaign will run through January 6, 2021 (Three Kings Day), and will feature a robust collection of videos including insights into the lives of the dancers, inspirational messages from Company members, free live online classes, Instagram takeovers, and a holiday celebration watch party featuring a Ballet Hispánico favorite, Club Havana, on December 23, 2020, all available at Facebook or YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SpwffuWckU&feature=youtu.be.

"While our Ballet Hispánico dancers' love for their art remains steadfast, the opportunities for them to rehearse and perform has been dramatically put on pause," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, finding ways to support them creatively and financially is paramount. BUnidos Our Artists Our Future not only provides our dancers with a platform to continue to showcase their voices and their artistry, it also offers much needed financial relief as we all navigate the uncertainty of this global pandemic."

"BUnidos Our Artists Our Future" is created by Ballet Hispánico and with Company dancers Chris Bloom, Jared Bogart, Leonardo Brito, Simone Cameresi, Antonio Cangiano, Shelby Colona, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Laura Lopez, Omar Rivéra, Gabrielle Sprauve, Dandara Veiga, Melissa Verdecia, Lyvan Verdecia, and Lenai Alexis Wilkerson. Audiences will be able to donate at Our Artists Our Future or by texting "Artists" to 91999 to donate.

"BUnidos Our Artists Our Future"

When America's theaters went dark earlier this year, the performing arts industry was decimated. While the day of return is uncertain, audience support can help Raise the Curtain. In celebration of 50 years of Ballet Hispánico, the Company dancers ask you to join them in raising $50,000 to directly support Ballet Hispánico's artists. Empowered for today. Responsible for tomorrow. United for our Artists. BUnidos, our Artists, our Future.

#BUnidos

#BUnidos began as a daily video series to combat the loss of performances and community programming due to COVID-19. As social distancing continues, we continue to provide content through our social media platforms as a way to instill a sense of community within our BH familia and offer ways to explore dance and Latino cultures online. #BUnidos! Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing.

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time, and we hope that this programming provides a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You