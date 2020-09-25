Ballet Hispánico Offers Adult Flamenco Zoom Classes With JoDe Romano

A 4-class session begins Saturday, October 3.

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance announces virtual Adult Flamenco classes as part of their Fall 2020-21 programming, in a 4-class session beginning Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Classes will take place via Zoom from 2pm-3pm on October 3, 10, 17, and 24. More information is available at https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/additional-learning/drop-in-classes.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.

Join JoDe Romano "La Chispa" who will transport you to Spain on Zoom with castanet and movement technique, arms, muñecas, fan, palmas, inspirational music, and more Flamenco fun without leaving your homes. Come join us in our journey to Spain expressing this soulful art form.

Students are required to sign up for all four classes to participate.

Tuition is $75 for all 4 classes. Students with class cards can use remaining classes to pay for 4-class package. Registration deadline October 1, 2020.

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our

Fall courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages stay connected, dancing and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available.

To ensure that students can have a fulfilling virtual learning experience, Ballet Hispánico extended its teaching practices, offered training to its teachers and staff, and put these practices into action through its June classes offered and July Summer Programs. Through feedback from students, faculty, staff, and other colleagues in the field, Ballet Hispánico feels prepared and confident for more virtual learning as needed during the 2020-2021 School Year.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You